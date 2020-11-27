Halsey's Most Steamiest Bikini Looks of 2020 So Far

By John Connor Coulston

Singer-songwriter and now the author of a poetry book, Halsey has had plenty of downtime in 2020 due to the shutdowns and quarantines stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. While she spent a lot of time at home and other scenic locations, often soaking up the sun or taking a dip in a pool, she's always proving to be stylish as she's done it.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The "Southside" singer's bikini game is unmatched and if you need proof, look no further than her Instagram. Throughout 2020, the 25-year-old pop star has modeled look after look for her 20.7 million followers. When it's a low-key polka dot look or that fiery snake-print selection, she knows how to rock a bikini. Scroll through to see all her fabulous swimsuit looks of 2020 so far.

April 4

petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not. 🌹

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

May 9

swipe for cozy home vibez 🌿

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

May 24

am I dead, tired, or meditating.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

July 9

grasshopper or human turkey leg 🦗🍗?

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

July 5

me vs also me

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Aug. 8

snake in the garden 🥀

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Sept. 10

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Oct. 15

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

