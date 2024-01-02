Guitarist Dies From Cancer: Heike Matthiesen Was 59

German classical guitarist Heike Matthiesen has died. Matthiesen, who appeared internationally as a soloist and with ensembles, passed away in December following a five-year battle with cancer, her family announced in a statement shared to her official website. Matthiesen was 59.

"On behalf of the Matthiessen family, we would like to inform you that Heike Matthiesen passed away peacefully – after battling cancer for almost five years. She leaves behind her younger sister and mother," the translated statement reads. "We will miss her very much."

HEIKE MATTHIESEN (1964–2023) | NACHRUF

Heike starb friedlich am 22. Dezember 2023. Sie war seit 2017 Teil des geschäftsführenden Vorstands beim Internationalen Arbeitskreis Frau und Musik, dem Trägerverein unseres Archivs 🕯️

Wir denken sehr an dich 🖤https://t.co/NGFT605ZnW — Archiv Frau & Musik (@archivfraumusik) December 27, 2023

Matthiesen's passing followed a string of canceled performances and came after she opened up about her cancer battle in an August 2023 Instagram post. At the time, the famed guitarist recalled how "four years ago I was about to leave Frankfurt for the celebration of the birthday of my beloved sister.... then the telephone rang: You have to come here immediately, no, not in 5 days when you are back in Frankfurt, NOW!" According to Matthiesen, an extracted mole turned out to be melanoma. She said she underwent "7 big surgeries, 5 therapies with countless side effects,1 month of radiotherapy, a cyberknife brain surgery, a nice collection of metastases , terrible fatigue and 1 rehab."

"What I feel: Endless gratitude for all the love and support of my family and friends. For the wonderful doctors who turned me 'their project,'" she continued. "My playing was never affected, music was my soul therapy and I am overwhelmed of joy on stage to share music. My musicianship changed. Pure love and joy, complete freedom. Life gets clearer, I decide what is important with no doubt and no regrets. I enjoy every golden moment , the bliss to be alive is constantly there. I am happy and balanced and peaceful."

Born in in Braunschweig, Matthiesen initially began at the piano, but switched to the guitar when she was 18. She went on to study with Heinz Teuchert at the Musikhochschule Frankfurt, playing in the Frankfurter Opern- und Museumsorchester during her studies. She also began an international concert career as a soloist at Villa Musica Mainz, and after receiving her diploma, became a master student of Pepe Romero. In addition to working as a soloist, Matthiesen also regularly performed with chamber music ensembles.

News of her passing prompted a rush of tributes, with one person commenting on Matthiesen's final Instagram post on Dec. 1, "Lots of love to you Heike, may you rest in peace." In a translated post on X (formerly Twitter), somebody else wrote, "So sad!! Heike was such a lively woman and guitarist, a role model for all of us."