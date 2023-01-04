Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.

Memphis officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Wells Ave. on Dec. 21, according to a police affidavit obtained by ABC24. They found Taylor dead at the scene. He was shot multiple times. According to the affidavit, Bates and another man charged with Taylor's death, Gary Taylor, are known gang members.

Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. This is the same shooting where another man was charged, released on his own recognizance, then bond revoked. https://t.co/65Y1XD4qcT — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) January 3, 2023

Witnesses told investigators an SVI with four men inside arrived at a vacant lot on Wells Ave. before leaving, according to the affidavit. The witness said the SUV returned a short time later, and Bates allegedly called to the victim to get out of another vehicle and come to him. The witness said Taylor walked over, and four men approached and pulled out their weapons. A man identified as Gary Taylor opened fire, and continued shooting even after the victim fell to the ground, according to the witness. Police said the men then got back into the SUV and fled the scene.

Gary Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last week. He was controversially released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on Saturday. During another court appearance on Tuesday, his bond was revoked and he was taken back to Shelby County Jail. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office told ABC24 they did not play a role in Gary Taylor's release.

"It is important to note that Taylor's release was a mistake and not typical," the district attorney's statement read. "The error had nothing to do with bail reform generally or the new bail procedure set to start in February. Someone charged with First Degree Murder would not ordinarily be released on his own recognizance."

Bates did not get bond, which stunned his attorney, Arthur Horne. "I thought that my client would have gotten a bond," Horne told Fox13. "It's alleged, in the affidavit, that he was there but he is not the shooter. When Gary Taylor got bond, he was the alleged shooter. I was optimistic that we were going to get bond today but we didn't." Bates and Gary Taylor will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on Jan. 10.

In another statement to XXL, Horne said his client will clear his name in court. "We would ask his fans and the public to not rush to judgment in this case," Horne told the site. "We are hopeful and optimistic that Daniel Bates p/k/a Mac Critter will be able to clear his name so that he can move forward with his life and music career."