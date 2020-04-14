Gucci Mane Hopes His ‘Haters Die of Coronavirus’

Gucci Mane has joined the ranks of high-profile celebrities to offer an overwhelmingly unpopular opinion on coronavirus. On Sunday, the rapper tweeted that he “prays his haters die of corona virus [sic].” He also added the emoji wearing a face mask to help underscore his point.

The rapper is no stranger to stirring up controversial, both online and off. As far as his Twitter, he famously sent a string of insulting tweets to various members of the rap community. Which he later blamed on a hacked account, then eventually recanted. However, given that COVID-19 has infected at least 577,842 people in the U.S. and just under two million people globally as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins, the message did not sit well with people.

I pray my haters die of corona virus 😷 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

Within hours of its posting, thousands of people had responded to Mane’s tweet, with more continuing to pile on. Most of which are quite unhappy with the context and timing of the message.

“Man you need some online church services and a hug,” replied MMA star Gerald Harris. “This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad movie big homie.”

“On Easter morning? This can’t be what’s on your mind,” tweeted Naithan Jones. “Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most.”

Mane is one of a few celebrities that have drawn the ire of the internet through insensitive tweets at a time where day-to-day life has been significantly disrupted for more than a billion people worldwide. On March 17, Vanessa Hudgens posted a video to Instagram where she went explained her perspective, which did not go over well.

“[Until] July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry,” Hudgens said in the clip. “But like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Similarly, Tori Spelling, Chrissy Teigen and Bachelor alum Hannah Brown have each sparked criticism for their remarks made over the past several weeks. Albeit for reasons varying from tone-deaf to misguided humor accusations of racism.