DaBaby Gets Backlash After Calling Police on His Baby’s Mother During Instagram Live Fight

Rapper DaBaby is facing serious criticism on social media after calling the police on his ex this weekend. The 29-year-old, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was streaming on Instagram Live on Sunday night while arguing with the mother of his child, 26-year-old singer DaniLeigh. While trying to convince her to leave his property, Kirk apparently called the police.

Both Kirk and DaniLeigh were streaming on Instagram Live on Sunday night during a heated exchange about their relationship and co-parenting. One of her broadcasts showed police arriving at the property and approaching her, and according to a report by Hot 97, they eventually asked her to leave the residence. Kirk and DaniLeigh welcomed their first child together back in August, and have had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/OhhMar24/status/1460111129632464899?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans thought that it was hypocritical for Kirk to call the police on DaniLeigh since she is not white, and as a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, they felt he should have recognized this as a threat to her safety. Others think that DaniLeigh’s appearance gives her white privilege in spite of her Dominican heritage, referring to her as “white” in some tweets.

Kirk released a public statement on Monday defending his actions. It read in part: “Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

Fans do not seem to have much sympathy for either DaBaby or DaniLeigh on Monday, but they certainly have a lot to say. Here’s a look at how the conversation is unfolding.

Cameras

https://twitter.com/LiseThistle/status/1460136943820419074?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/thatchickquoia/status/1460143013204746240?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First and foremost, many commenters thought that this whole situation should have stayed off of social media with no cameras involved. Kirk was the first to turn Instagram Live on, but fans held them both responsible for recording a domestic dispute.

N-word usage

https://twitter.com/geeondruh/status/1460118105951252481?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many people were also dismayed to hear DaniLeigh using the N-word throughout the broadcasts. They lost a lot of sympathy for her there, however, they felt about her domestic and familial situation.

The Baby

https://twitter.com/SizeMeUpp/status/1460222930831302657?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/sylviamphofe/status/1460151422469738496?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Parents aside, fans were mostly concerned for the baby that Kirk and DaniLeigh share. They wondered if the infant would be okay, and even joked about the newborn’s perspective on this whole situation.

Narcissist

https://twitter.com/c0mplexchick/status/1460114794548273152?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/WOLFRAE__/status/1460123916186361858?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some also thought this impuslive incident illustrated Kirk as a narcissist – or at least a mean-spirited person.

Black Lives Matter

https://twitter.com/IamLaurenGill/status/1460299076059246610?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Those debating the ethics of calling the police on a non-white person quickly gave it up in favor of more pressing stories this week, including the ongoing trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Updates

https://twitter.com/KevOnStage/status/1460291669748817923?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many fans were shocked by the fact that the argument continued well into Monday morning, with more live broadcasts to come. Many identified with a third person who apparently showed up at the house after sunrise.

Bad Match

https://twitter.com/bruce__kush/status/1460122595563646976?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, the takeaway for many viewers was simply that DaBaby and DaniLeigh should not have had a child together, and that their relationship was dysfunctional. Some urged each other to bear this in mind when making their own relationship decisions.