Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Have Big News About Their Postponed Stadium Tour

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy recently dropped some big news about their stadium tour which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The three bands were set to go out on the Hella Mega tour in June 2020, but had to put it off over safety concerns about the deadly coronavirus. Now, the tour is set to begin its North American run on July 24 in Dallas, Texas. The tour will conclude in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 6 before heading overseas to Europe.

In a joint statement from all three bands, the groups wrote, "It's the moment you've all been waiting for. The hella mega tour is going down this summer, with a few date changes along the way." The statement continued, "For those of you in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco - your shows will now be moving to the end of summer. Your current tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can’t make it, ticket holders (for these four shows) will be emailed directly with refund options."

The statement then revealed that fans in "Columbus and Milwaukee" are "in luck" because shows have been added in those cities. Tickets for both of those concerts went on sale this Friday, May 21. The statement concluded, "See you at the stadiums!"

It was back in May 2020 that the bands initially had to announce the postponement of the Hella Mega Tour, which was supposed to begin just one month later. "Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the hella mega tour until next year. We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets."

The tour cancellation statement added, "All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021." At this time, there is no word on if the tour will be requiring any specific safety measures, but those may be specific to each venue.