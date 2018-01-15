What Time Are the Grammys?

This year will be the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, and the telecast will run from 7:30 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28, on CBS.

The GRAMMYs are returning to New York City for the first time since 2003. This year’s show will be held at Madison Square Garden, one of the most celebrated and famous venues in the world. The last time the music awards show was held in Madison Square Garden was the 45th GRAMMY Awards, when Norah Jones and her album Come Away With Me swept the night, taking home five trophies.

This year, the categories are stacked with amazing nominees. In Record of the Year and Album of the Year, hip hop artists dominate. Childish Gambino (Donald Glover,) Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z all have nominations for both categories, as well as Bruno Mars. Rounding out the field is Lorde’s Melodrama, up for Album of the Year, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber for Record of the Year.

The Best New Artist category is also going to be a close call. At this point, it’s tough to imagine that all the nominees were little-known at the beginning of 2017. The nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.

For the past 14 years, the show moved to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Recording Academy has heavily advertised the GRAMMYs’ return to New York City for its 60th year, which Mayor Bill de Blasio heavily campaigned for.

“Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city,” said de Blasio in a statement on the GRAMMY website. “We welcome the GRAMMY Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

The award show is expected to bring about $200 million into the city’s economy.

“MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history — and we think the 2018 GRAMMYs will be a perfect addition to that great legacy,” said James L. Dolan, executive chairman, The Madison Square Garden Company. “We are thankful to Mayor de Blasio and all of those who worked so hard to make this return possible.”