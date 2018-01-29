Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Admit NSFW Connection to Pink’s Music

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy revealed their real-life “love” song on the GRAMMYs red carpet Sunday.

The New Kids on the Block member and his blue-haired actress wife hit the red carpet to gush over their romance and the talented artists performing at the 60th annual awards show. They also revealed that those two facets of life have a deeper connection in their personal lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Entertainment Tonight personality Nischelle Turner asked who they were excited to watch during the ceremony, McCarthy quickly named Pink.

“Pink’s a Donnie girl. She was a Donnie girl back in the day,” the former New Kids on the Block singer said.

“We can relate. She sings many songs that we’ve loved each other to,” McCarthy added casually. Turner quickly asked for clarification on the comment, asking whether her comment took a NSFW turn.

“Like loved or loved?” the host asked.

“Is there two different ones?” McCarthy teased.

The couple then broke into the chorus of Pink’s “Just Give Me a Reason,” calling it the “theme of our relationship.”

“It took a long time to find him, but he is proof that if you wait long enough and don’t settle, you can find the love of your life,” McCarthy gushed of Wahlberg. The Hollywood couple married in August 2014 when Wahlberg was 45 and McCarthy was 42, after little more than a year of dating.

During the awards show, the couple got their wish to watch Pink create another iconic musical moment following her high-flying performance at the American Music Awards in 2017. During Sunday’s show, the singer kept things stripped down to show off her vocals in “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” while an interpreter presented the song in sign language.

Wahlberg was also a presenter during the evening alongside Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld. The pair donned cowboy hats as they presented the award for Best Country Album to Chris Stapleton, the nominee for whom Wahlberg was not-so-secretly rooting.

“I’m hoping that Chris Stapleton wins. He’s my buddy and I hope he wins,” the Blues Bloods star said on the red carpet.

As of Sunday’s 60th annual awards, Wahlberg has been nominated for three GRAMMYs.