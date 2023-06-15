Grammys Add 3 New Categories for 2024 Awards

The Recording Academy has announced today that Afrobeats will be recognized in one of three new categories set to debut at the Grammy Awards next year. Among the three new categories is Best African Music Performance, which celebrates the worldwide popularity of Afrobeats recordings, reported Deadline. The organizers said the category "recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent." According to the statement, the Recording Academy trustees voted to introduce the Best African Music Performance category and awards for Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording in May. "These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

The Afrobeats scene has been collaborating with other artists such as Beyoncé, Drake, and Ed Sheeran in recent years. There have been such genre stars as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems, who have all received Grammy nominations. Burna Boy won in 2021 for the album Twice as Tall. Last year, the Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories, such as Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media. At this year's Grammy Awards, five new awards were presented for the first time, including the Special Merit Award for the Best Song For Social Change. Additionally, the Recording Academy added Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance.

Recording Academy Establishes Three New Categories For Upcoming Grammy Awards https://t.co/9s1uDWeMTQ pic.twitter.com/hbj5vdb26q — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said at the time. "The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry." These new categories were described by the Academy as follows (via Deadline):

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

An album Category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

SPECIAL MERIT AWARD ADDITION:

Best Song For Social Change

This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.