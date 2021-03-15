Grammys 2021: Dionne Warwick Learns NSFW Meaning of Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'

✖

Music legend Dionne Warwick found out the real meaning behind Harry Styles' Grammy-winning hit "Watermelon Sugar" when she stopped by E! News' special Grammy's show on Sunday. The former One Direction member performed the hit as the opening song for the Grammys and later won Best Pop Solo Performance for the track. Styles' lyrics are a metaphor for a sexual encounter, but Warwick, 80, didn't know that until Sunday.

During a chat with Live From E! Stream hosts Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez, Warwick was asked if she understood the NSFW references in "Watermelon Sugar." Warwick admitted she did not. "I don't even know why he's eating watermelon on the beach," the "Walk On By" singer said. "What is that song about?" The two hosts instantly burst into laughter. "Oh my God, Miss Warwick, I will call you later and tell you," Sylvester said. "I can't tell you on live television now."

"I think she probably has an idea of what it is now though," Perez said. "We can't talk about it now, but we'll tell you after this." Warwick clearly thought the situation was funny, too, as she could be heard laughing in the background. Afterward, Perez asked Warwick if she had any advice for Styles before he took the stage to perform. "Well if the indication of what you're trying to tell me that the song is about, I would suggest he do that at home," she responded with a laugh.

Elsewhere in the interview, Warwick offered some advice for young artists just breaking out today. Warwick experienced music stardom herself at a young age, as she was only 22 when her first single was released. "I don't give advice first of all, because nobody takes it," she told Perez and Sylvester. "I think just be who you are, you know? You can't be anyone other than who you are...Being somebody else and trying to be something that you're not doesn't pay off in the long run."

"Watermelon Sugar" was released on Styles' second solo album, Fine Line, in 2019. The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album but lost to Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia. Styles was also nominated for his "Adore You" music video. "Everyone's kind of figured out what it's about. The joys of, you know, mutually appreciated oral pleasure," Apple Music's Zane Lowe told Styles of "Watermelon Sugar" in a 2019 interview. Styles played coy, noting, "Is that what it's about? I don't know."