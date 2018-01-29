Grammys 2018: Pink’s Ballad Moves Twitter to Tears

Pink gave an emotional performance at the 60th Grammy Awards, belting out “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” from her album Beautiful Trauma.

The singer decided against a showy, death-defying high-wire act. Instead, she just sang the ballad with a signer behind her, making the lyrics understandable for the deaf. Pink also wore just a white shirt and jeans.

Pink said in her documentary On The Record she originally wrote the song for the 2015 movie Suffragette, but it was not included in the film. The movie centered on the women’s suffragette movement in the earlier 1900s in the U.K.

“The movie is about the suffragette movement which is women’s right to vote,” P!nk said. “You have to fight for what’s rightly yours which is rights and respect and love and kindness and compassion and you have to be willing to die for it. These women were.”

The performance moved Twitter viewers at home. Many were impressed by Pink skipping out on gimmicks.

Pink is just a class act. I’m in love #Grammys — Dani MJJ ッ (@DaniellePozzini) January 29, 2018



NOW THATS A WOMENNN WOWOWOW YESS @Pink YOU GO WITH YOUR SHIRT AND JEANS 🥂 #GRAMMYs — ! laura ¡ (@Okalrightlaura) January 29, 2018



The performance also had some “ugly crying.”

@Pink Grammy’s performance made me cry… no shame. So beautiful. — Rainy Francis (@FakeHappy92) January 29, 2018



I LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCH OH MY GOD AND SHE LOOKS SO GOOD IM CRYING #GRAMMYs @Pink — baby tay 💋 (@swiftiesince07) January 29, 2018

The performance was very different from Pink‘s past performances on the Grammys. When she performed in 2010 and 2014, she took to air, showing off her acrobatic skills.

Pink has three Grammys, and was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance for “What About Us.”

Photo credit: CBS