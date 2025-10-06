Grammy-Winning Group Loses Two Founding Members

Maverick City Music members Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore have announced their exits from the Grammy-winning gospel collective. Both of them began with the group when it was formed in 2018.

The official announcements came via their separate Instagram accounts. The group have undergone several issues over the years, including personal conflict as well as how they’ve publicly been perceived in the gospel music space.

“These last two years I’ve been locked in on what really matters… in my life and in my career,” he wrote. “It’s been scary at times, but it’s also been full of fresh vision and real excitement about the future. With that, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to end my relationship with Maverick City Music,” Moore announced, adding the transition has been difficult. “Maverick is something I poured my heart into, so it’s almost like saying goodbye to your own kid,” he noted in part. He also hinted that there may be press surrounding his exit, but his legal team is handling it, possibly a hint to further issues within the group and/or management.

“Being a part of Mav truly changed my life,” Raine said. “What started as a group of folks singing in a shed has turned into something I could’ve never even imagined! And now I believe God has given me the green light to step into what He’s calling me to do individually.” She says she will continue using music as her ministry and she’s excited about her next chapter.

Both Moore and Raine have released solo projects. Moore was absent from the group’s tour last year.

Maverick City music is a multi-racial group that’s defined as Christian contemporary. The group’s sound is credited with redefining gospel music and appealing to the masses. Maverick City Music was formed via a several week writing and recording camp. They’ve toured with the likes of gospel legend Kirk Franklin, even recording an album with him.