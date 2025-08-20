Grammy Winner Scores Major Fashion Deal and Makes History

SZA has a new gig. The Grammy winning R&B songstress is now the first-ever artistic director for the skate shoe and clothing brand, Vans.

Madame Noire reports that under the history-making multi-year partnership, SZA will reimagine upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections. It’s a natural fit, as SZA has been a longtime fan and Vans consumer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years – they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points…” SZA said in a press statement.

She said the brand aligns with her artistic vision, adding, “They stand where I stand. And I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us. In Vans, I feel free. I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty. It’s a lifestyle and Vans champions that spirit.”

SZA has been busy this year. In addition to her recording-breaking performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show alongside Kendrick Lamar, she accompanied the rapper and activist on a national tour, of which, if not all, was sold out. She also starred in her first feature film, One of Them Days, with a sequel in the works.

One of Them Days was an unexpected box office hit. The film earned $50 million worldwide after its January release. The critically acclaimed comedy currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was also a Netflix hit, where it spent three weeks on the streamer’s top 10 list.

Plot details on the sequel are being kept under wraps, per Variety. The film, which co-stars Keke Palmer as a co-lead, follows best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) as they race against the clock to avoid eviction when they learn Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money on the same day Dreux has an important interview for her dream job.