Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer Dead at 46: RIP to Robbie Pardlo

Robbie Pardlo, one third of the R&B trio City High, has died. He was 46 years old.

A rep told TMZ Pardlo died July 17, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, NJ. Outside of his work with City High, he was also a writer.

As of now, no cause of death has been released. The family is asking for privacy as they work to plan his memorial service.

He burst onto the scene with his group members with their Wyclef Jean-produced single “What Would You Do?” and follow-up hit, “Caramel” with Eve, earning them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2002.

The group split after just one album together as in-fighting took over. Pardio later began working with the R&B quartet, First Take, and collaborated with Whitney Houston and Lil Kim.

His struggles with alcohol were known to fans. He appeared in a 2010 episode of the A&E series Intervention. In the episode, he was volatile toward his now widow, and she expressed concerns about how his drinking was impacting their daughter.

Former group member, Claudette Ortiz, publicly spoke of the verbal and emotional abuse she experienced at the hands of Pardlo while he was under the influence of alcohol. He accused Ortiz of ruining the dynamic of the group after ending their relationship only to date, marry, and begin a family with their group member, Ryan Tobey. The two were married from 2004 to 2007.

Pardlo claimed his alcohol issues began after City High disbanded and increased after he learned of Toby and Ortiz’s relationship, which Ortiz denied.

Robbie leaves behind his wife, Anika Pardlo, their two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo; his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor; his aunt, Cynthia Boyer and his beloved German Shepherd Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.