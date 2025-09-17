Gospel Music Singer Spencer Taylor Jr. Has Died

Spencer Taylor Jr., Highway QCs lead singer, has died. The news was reported by the Journal of Gospel Music.

Taylor Jr. is lauded as the Godfather of quartet music. Per the report, he passed away on September 5, 2025, at the age of 97.

Taylor Jr. joined the group in 1956 as their lead and remained the lead for the remainder of his career. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Stellar Awards at its celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Highway QCs themselves were not inducted as a group into the Stellar Awards Hall of Fame; rather, Spencer Taylor, individually for his legacy. He continued touring with the group until recently.

With him as the group’s lead, the QCs released multiple hits for Vee-Jay Records during the 1950s and 1960s. They switched labels after Vee-Jay went bankrupt in 1966. From 1975 to 1983, the QCs recorded several albums for Savoy Records and later for Malaco / 4Winds. Taylor appeared on Malaco Records’ Legends of Quartet DVD.

The Highway QC’s members are famous for singing in the tradition of jubilee quartets, with added instrumentals. The group helped launch the careers of several secular acts, including Lou Rawls, Johnnie Taylor and Sam Cooke.

According to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 4444 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, MD.