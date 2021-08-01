Gonzoe, Ice Cube and Tupac Collaborator, Dead at 45

✖

Rapper Gonzoe, who worked with Ice Cube and Tupac Shakur, was reportedly killed during a shooting in Seattle on Friday. The performer, whose real name was Ronald Moore, was part of the group Kausion, which was signed to Ice Cube's Lench Mod Records during the 1990s. He recently started a boxing league with fellow rapper Boskoe100.

Moore was shot three times in the chest near a Shell gas station, police told TMZ. The gunman is still at large. After he was shot, Moore collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Moore was apparently shot while driving, as police found a vehicle with damage from bullets near the scene of the shooting. Moore was 45.

The Los Angeles native reportedly got his nickname from Tupac himself, according to HipHopDX. He rose to the game as a member of Kausion, which released the album South Central Los Skanless on Ice Cube's record label. The album hit number 37 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. They recorded the song "What You Wanna Do," which featured Ice Cube. Moore also recorded the album If I Live & Nothing Happens. He contributed to a track on Kurupt's 1998 album Kuruption!.

More recently, Moore started the Glovez Up Gunz Down boxing league with Boskoe100. The two rappers fought in the ring themselves in April, with Snoop Dogg serving as the commentator. The fight ended in a draw. “Damn I hate to have to say this,” Boskoe100 wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside photos from their fight. “Rest In Peace [Gonzoe]. We really made history together bro. I feel for your son and family. I hope somebody knows what happened and slide on it. #StayFocusedBlack.”

Others who worked with Moore shared tributes on social media, including C-bo. "RIP my Loc Gonzo I hate to see the repeated cycle of killing those that finally have made a change in their life for the better smh f— the shooter!!!! Buster must couldn’t fight," C-bo wrote on Instagram, alongside a video with Moore. "I wish the family and kids the best!!!!"

"Unbelievable. Rest In Peace to my bro Gonzoe. I signed Gonzoe to his first solo record deal to Priority Records. Talented dude. Wow, I can’t believe this," Ben Baller tweeted. "RIP Gonzoe of Kaution! Such a good dude," Dag Savage tweeted.