'Get Popped Like Halyna Hutchins': Eminem Drops Bad-Taste 'Rust' Shooting Bars Amidst Alec Baldwin Case Dismissal

The incident took place in October 2021, resulting in the death of a cinematographer.

Eminem recently released a new album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on July 12. He's come under fire for lyrics on his song "Fuel" where he references Alec Baldwin as well as late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In the song, the "Slim Shady" rapper spits bars about guns and says: "But it's in a holster, I proceed to bust it / F--- around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I'm Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin' you down, coup de grâce…."

Hutchins, 42, was infamously killed during filming in 2021 on location in New Mexico. The film starred Baldwin, who held the prop gun that contained live bullets when it discharged and a bullet hit the married mother of one. Director Joel Souza was also shot, though he survived his wounds.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer in charge of prop weapons on Rust, was convicted in March after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin, 66, was recently on trial and the case against him was dismissed. He's always maintained his innocence, while Hutchins' family have strived for justice.

The incident set off discussions about why real guns are used as props. Many call for them to be banned as similar incidents have happened previously.

Regarding the dismissal of charges for Baldwin, Hutchins' family's team of attorneys released a statement, noting they "respectfully disagree" with the dismissal, as CBS News reports.

"The dismissal only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil case that we have filed against him in Santa Fe, New Mexico," Gloria Allred said. She represents Hutchins' parents and sister.

The attorney added that the news was "devastating to the family in Ukraine who mourn [Halyna's] loss every day" and that they intend to "fight to the end," per the outlet. She does not represent Hutchins' widow, Matthew.