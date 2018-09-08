G-Eazy Pays Tribute to Friend Mac Miller at Friday Night Concert

Rapper G-Eazy dedicated his Friday concert at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa to the late musician Mac Miller, who died unexpectedly from an apparent overdose.

Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home Friday around noon from an apparent overdose, though an official autopsy has not been done so far.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, G-Eazy was visibly emotional as he performed “Everything Will be OK” during the performance, as a giant photo of Miller displayed at the venue.

“I swear, life is so f—ing fragile,” he told the crowd during his set. “Appreciate the moment. Be present in it. Tell people you love you care about them.”

Hours before the concert, G-Eazy was one of many performers and public figures to dedicate online tributes to the late rapper after his passing.

“Completely devastated and heart broken I’m at a loss for words mac you were like a brother to me and were there for me in the hardest of times, especially this summer,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two of them. “I can’t believe this is real. Please tell your friends and the people you care about you love them life is so f—ing fragile.

“You will be missed and your music will live on forever through the millions of people you touched. Thank you for all you gave us, love you bro.”

The rapper also posted a photo from the concert on Instagram, opening about “breaking down” during his dedication to Miller.

“Performed everything will be ok for you tonight and f—in broke down on stage. Rest peacefully bro, we miss you,” G-Eazy wrote on the caption to the post.

After the event, G-Eazy canceled the event’s after party as he mourned the loss of his friend.

Sorry to the fans in Tampa but I gotta cancel the after party tonight just doesn’t seem appropriate or right — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) September 8, 2018

“Sorry to the fans in Tampa but I gotta cancel the after party tonight just doesn’t seem appropriate or right,” he said.

Fans of Eazy complimented him for his vulnerability during the set, which also included a surprise appearance from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Halsey for a performance of their hit song Him & I.

The fact you came out performed 1000%, dedicated Everything Will Be Ok to @MacMiller, cried in front of us all, and continued to perform…. we fucking love you Gerald. Thank you for changing my life and many others. @G_Eazy pic.twitter.com/G4ke5Y31qt — Essency (@EssencyTrap) September 8, 2018

“The fact you came out performed 1000%, dedicated Everything Will Be Ok to [Mac Miller], cried in front of us all, and continued to perform…. we f—ing love you Gerald. Thank you for changing my life and many others,” a user who captured G-Eazy‘s performance on video wrote.

Miller released what is now his last studio album, Swimming, on Aug. 3, and was set to begin a tour supporting the project in late October.