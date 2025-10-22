French Montana Accused of Stealing Watch (and It’s Worth a Staggering Sum)

French Montana, the New York rapper who famously “Ain’t Worried About Nothin,” has some new legal drama to worry about.

A lawsuit from two men in Switzerland says the “No Shopping” artist stole their watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a new report by TMZ, Justo Obiang and Samir Gato filed a suit against the rapper for fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, unjust enrichment and more.

The two say they met French Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, after his 2015 concert in Geneva, Switzerland. They stayed in contact with him over the years, and made plans to link up with the rapper in Egypt last year to hang out.

Allegedly, Montana asked the two to trade watches in Egypt, but they refused. Then, he asked to borrow the watch for 30 days for Paris Fashion Week, and gave them a watch supposedly worth $1 million as collateral. That ended up being a counterfeit, according to the report, and the two say they never got the watch back.

Steve Haddad, Montana’s attorney, tells TMZ the claims are false and the artist intends to countersue. Haddad argues that Montana went to Egypt because Obiang convinced him to go, where he did “multiple days’ worth of media appearances and social media postings… and, he accepted the watch as payment.”

Whatever happens next, it’ll be truly “Unforgettable” either way.