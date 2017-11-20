Forbes Releases Highest-Paid Women in Music List for 2017

Women have been dominating the music world for decades, and Forbes magazine recently released their list of the highest-paid women in music for 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé tops the list with a whopping income of $105 million, pre-tax. The music icon can thank her #1 album Lemonade the subsequent Formation World Tour for carrying her to that massive haul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Landing at number two on Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Women In Music 2017 is Adele, who actually took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in February.

“Adele’s music appeals to listeners of all ages all over the world with her undeniably powerful, emotional vocal interpretations paired with timeless songwriting and production,” said Skylar Grey, a multiplatinum singer-songwriter. “No matter what genre someone generally subscribes to, it’s hard to find a music lover who doesn’t appreciate what she does.”

The list was compiled by examining pre-tax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017, and Forbes did not take out fees charged by managers, agents and lawyers.

Taylor Swift came in third place with $44 million, and Celine Dion secured the fourth place with a cool $42 million.

Interestingly, Katy Perry came in ninth place and she provided a comment on how she feels about he spot on the list. “I am proud of my position as a boss, as a person that runs my own company,” Perry told Forbes. “I’m an entrepreneur. … I don’t want to shy away from it. I actually want to kind of grab it by its balls.”

Other high-profile women who landed spots on the list were music legends Dolly Parton and Barbara Streisand.