Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, and an all-star supporting lineup paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins on Saturday with a concert at Wembley Stadium, streaming live on Paramount+. The show was an emotional tribute to the drummer after his death in Colombia earlier in 2022.

Grohl's opening speech drew out the tears and emotions but didn't stop him from performing and delivering the tribute his late friend deserved. "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," Grohl said in his opening speech. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

🎸 Dave Grohl rompe en llanto al tocar con Foo Fighters por primera vez sin Taylor Hawkins. La música es esto.



"It's times like these time and time again".#taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/tFmlFaIPYh — Pogopedia (@Pogopedia) September 3, 2022

Grohl told the crowd that family, close friends, and his "musical heroes and greatest inspirations" were gathered for the night, urging those in attendance to take it in with plenty of rock energy. "So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f---ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," Grohl said. "Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f---ing night, right? Are you ready?"

Grohl wasn't lying either, the concert lasted around five hours and featured drummers like Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, and a special appearance by Hawkins' son, Shane, to play drums on "My Hero" with the group. Oh, and Elton John, Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney were all there too. But it was Grohl's opening performance that seemed to get the best of him.

While opening to play "Times Like These," with Barker on drums, Grohl couldn't hold back his tear. The crowd cheered for Grohl and offered that comfort, with Grohl soon composing himself to bust right into the song.

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, does his father proud as he sits behind the kit for @FooFighters' performance of "My Hero."#FooFighters #TaylorHawkinsTributepic.twitter.com/PU705CpO2R — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 3, 2022

Hawkins' death was a shock to the band, fans, musicians and anybody else who enjoyed his talents over the years. According to PEOPLE, ten different substances were detected in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, anti-depressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids. The 50-year-old did have a history of drug addiction and worked hard to keep clean through ups and downs.

Grohl's reaction shouldn't be a surprise either, with him referring to Hawkins as his "brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet," in his memoir. Hawkins felt similar, telling Entertainment Weekly shortly before his passing that Grohl was his "f-ing life partner."

If you missed the concert, you can still catch it on Paramount+ where it is streaming in its entirety. CBS also aired an hour-long special of the event in prime time on Saturday night.