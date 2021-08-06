Foo Fighters Confront Westboro Baptist Church Protestors With the Power of Love and Disco

✖

The Foo Fighters recently had a confrontation with some Westboro Baptist Church protestors, but the rock band opted to handle things with the power of love and disco. According to Pitchfork, the band loaded up on a flatbed truck and parked right in from of some WBC picketers who had set up outside their concert at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The band then proceeded to play "You Should Be Dancing," a Bee Gees cover from their new disco album, Hail Satin.

Speaking to the crowd of fans, before going into the tune, Food Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you. The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing." Notably, this is not the first time that the Foo Fighters have trolled protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church, as they have done it on a few different occasions over the years.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Grohl previously spoke to BBC Radio 2 about the band deciding to do a Bee Gees cover, and he explained why exactly they chose "You Should Be Dancing." The frontman shared: "Somebody said, ​'Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ​'Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?'"

He continued, "And someone was just like, ​'OK… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: ​'Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.'" Grohl then went on to recall, "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​'OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!"

In addition to the new cover tune, fans of Grohl can catch him on his new Paramount+ series, From Cradle to Stage. The docu-series follows Grohl and his mother as they share their experience over the course of his career, while also speaking with other major music artists and their mothers about how their relationships have evolved as well.