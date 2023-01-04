Hip-Hop Concert Ends After 3 People Shot

Three people were shot after an altercation broke out during rapper Finesse2Tymes' concert at the My Canna Buds store in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday. One man is in custody and facing charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Another man is also facing charges and is not in custody, police said.

The shooting happened after an altercation involving the Memphis-based rapper, My Canna Buds' owner, and their security personnel, Knoxville police said in a statement. Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two were already released from the hospital, while the third victim is still being treated. Authorities found at least seven firearms at the scene.

Jackie Netterville, 22, of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20, of Georgia were each charged with one count of reckless endangerment. Mickens was taken into custody after the shooting and police found he had multiple outstanding felony warrants in Florida. Netterville's location is unknown. They could face more charges after the police finish their investigation.

"As soon as the shots happened, everybody dropped their drinks... and within a split second, there was nobody in that building," witness Kierra Daugherty told WATE. Brandon Brown, who was at the concert with Daughtery, said he thought everything was going well until the fight broke out and shots were fired. "For a second, it really did feel like we were about to get shot, like, we were very close," Daughtery added.

Boxer Alonzo "Big Zo" Butler accused Finesse2Tymes' entourage of starting the chaos, reports HipHopDX. "1st of all y'all it wasn't Knoxville it was 2tymes people who shot then they rob cannabuds," Butler wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. "I save 3 to 4 people Bullet went past my left ear I just knew I had to get down thank God I'm still here thankful it was a no fatalities but they didn't steal." Butler said the rapper was not directly involved in the shooting.

Finesse2Tymes took to Snapchat, where he denied his team tried to rob the store. "Hope everybody made it out safe we don't come looking for problems but we handles dem somebody check on Joseph.... he got duh shyt beat out of himself literally," the rapper wrote, according to a screenshot. In a follow-up message, Finesse2Tymes claimed the concert promoters did not pay him what he was owed.

Finesse2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, has had trouble with the law in the past. In 2017, a gang shootout interrupted his show in Little Rock, Arkansas, reports WREG. He was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying a gun during that show and another Arkansas show a week before the shooting. He spent three and a half years in prison before his release last year. He released his first full-length studio album, 90 Days, in early December.