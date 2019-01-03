Fans of Captain and Tennille React to Daryl Dragon’s Death

The Captain and Tennille’s “Captain” Daryl Dragon’s death Wednesday left fans mourning the loss of the music legend on social media.

The musician, a pianist for the Beach Boys before collaborating on the music duo with his longtime partner and ex-wife Toni Tennille, died in hospice in Prescott, Arizona at the age of 76 from renal failure.

Tennille released a statement to the press honoring her ex-husband’s memory. The couple married in 1975 and were together until they finalized their divorce in 2014, though the two stayed close friends and she even moved back to Arizona to take care of Dragon at the end of his life. She was by his side when he passed away.

“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life, when I was with him,” Tennille said Wednesday.

Fans of the musician took to Twitter to write tributes and honor Dragon’s memory.

#RIP Daryl Dragon, The Captain, a great musician, keyboard player and friend for over 40 years. He took “Love Will Keep Us Together”, made it his own with the magic of his playing and her incredible voice. My sympathy to his family and to @ToniTennille. pic.twitter.com/43om2JnISG — Neil Sedaka (@neilsedaka) January 2, 2019

“My 70s heart is so sad right now. RIP Daryl Dragon. Thank you for the music,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Geez, 2019 is only two days old and it’s already taken out three people: bob einstein, mean gene okerlund, and daryl dragon. RIP to all,” another user wrote.

“Aww, damn: Not the Captain! R.I.P., Daryl Dragon, that sweet man. He and his soulful-singin’ lady love sat among my favorite musical acts as a child, thanks to ’70s Southern Cali radio. God bless…” another user commented, adding the hashtag #muskratlove, after one of the duos biggest hits.

Daryl Dragon, “The Captain” of singing duo Captain and Tennille, died early Wednesday morning and love really did keep them together to the very end. RIP Daryl Dragon pic.twitter.com/sE7VcXWkgA — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) January 2, 2019

Another user commented on Dragon’s real name: “I always thought it was such a boss move for a guy to take on the persona and name of ‘Captain’ when his real name was so badass. RIP Daryl Dragon!”

Another fan chose to focus on the positives after so many news of celebrity deaths.

“So 2019 is off to a roaring start with the celebrity deaths of the Captain of Captain and Tennille, Daryl Dragon, alongside WWE’s Mean Gene and ‘Super Dave’ Bob Einstein. Betty White is still OK,” they wrote.

The musician is survived by his older brother Doug and two nieces, Kelly Arbout and Renee Henn.