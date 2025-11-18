Fan From Viral ‘Beyoncé: Homecoming’ Moment Dead at 25: RIP to Sydney Hardeman

A bigtime Beyonce fan has died by suicide. Sydney Hardeman, who became viral after she was featured in the Homecoming documentary, was 25 years old.

Haderman was engaged and set to be married this upcoming April. A longtime fan of Queen Bee, she won an award her senior year of high school after she performed a dance medley to her songs. She went viral in 2019 when she was just 19 years old when her reaction to Beyoncé performing at Coachella, a performance she waited 12 hours to see, was included in Bey’s Netflix documentary, Beyonce: Homecoming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The college basketball star had big dreams. She was on her way to becoming a pilot, but feared that her mental health struggles would get in the way.

Her mother told TMZ that she was a certified pilot and flight instructor who was on her way to becoming a commercial pilot by early next year. But the FAA requires pilots be given routine mental evaluations a couple of times a year, something Sydney reportedly told her mother she felt she and others couldn’t always be honest about, despite her being public about her struggles.

Her family and friends are struggling to make sense of her taking her own life. They say they began to notice differences in her mood after her grandfather died. Her family reportedly tried to get her into counseling, but she canceled her appointments.

Her mother has a note to anyone struggling, telling fans of the “Best I Never Had” singer, “You guys are young, and you are excited, you guys haven’t gotten to the good part. Lean on your village, Sydney had a huge village …sometimes you just need to be vulnerable to the people around you so they can help you. Parents are here to support you. It’s OK to be down, it’s normal, you haven’t gotten to the good part yet. Please keep going.” Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, sent the family her well wishes.