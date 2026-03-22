Fan-Favorite ‘The Voice’ Winner Cancels Big Concert Due to Storm

Fan-favorite The Voice winner Cassadee Pope was recently forced to cancel a big performance due to the weather.

In a post on Instagram last week, Pope announced that she had shut down her Chicago concert. “I’m so sorry, Chicago,” she wrote in the post. “But the weather had other plans tonight.”

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The “Take You Home” songstress further explained that the weather was so rough that she was diverted to Indianapolis. “You’ll get refunded,” she said to those who were to attend her Chicago performance. “And I promise I’ll come back when the weather isn’t so unpredictable!”

“Love you all,” she added.

Fans took to the post’s comment section to share their love and support for Pope.

“Definitely bummed, we had front row tickets for tonight!” one fan wrote. “Hope you get back home safely, the weather is wild out there. We will be eagerly anticipating your return to Chicago.”

Another fan stated, “If it makes you feel better it actually did turn into a decent amount of snow overnight. You didn’t miss being here for nothing at all!”

A fellow admirer who was supposed to be at the Chicago show remained supportive despite being disappointed. “Oh no, was so looking forward to tonight! Good thing I saw this before heading there. But not your fault! Safe travels and hope you can come back.”

The Voice season three winner is currently preparing to wrap up her recent tour, with her final performance to take place at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, on August 30.