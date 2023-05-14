Enrique Iglesias Falls Ill With Pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias announced that he is dropping out of the Tecate Emblema Festival this Saturday, May 13, due to pneumonia. Despite being set to perform on the first night of the two-day music festival in Mexico City, doctors prevented the Spanish singer from doing so and ordered him to get "absolute rest." "Dear fans, much to my regret, it'll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México," Iglesias shared in a Spanish statement on his social media platforms, translated via Deadline. "I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane." Iglesias continued, "I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon."

It was his day to shine at the festival, with new songs and surprises in store. In response, organizer OCESA announced that due to Iglesias' absence, a group of artists would fill in for him, such as Netflix's Elite star Danna Paola. Kabah, Magneto, Caló, JNS, The Sacados, and Litzy, all 90's Pop Tour members, were also added to the lineup. According to the official Tecate Emblema page, OCESA also released a statement explaining that fans who bought their individual tickets for today could access the event tomorrow, or if they preferred, they could receive a refund. "As Enrique Iglesias unfortunately announced on his social networks, despite all the efforts made, due to strict medical indication, he will not be able to go on stage at the Tecate Emblema because he presents a picture of pneumonia," read the official Twitter of the festival.

At the Hermanos Rodrguez Autodrome, the festival will continue with an unchanged lineup that features a variety of artists, including The Chainsmokers, who will also be headlining the opening night of Tecate Emblema. A number of other artists will also appear on the first day of the festival, including One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era, and Alizzz, among others. In addition to Robbie Williams and KYGO, many other artists will be set to perform on the second day of the festival, set for Sunday, May 14. The list of confirmed artists includes Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso, and Moenia.