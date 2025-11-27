Eminem Crashes Jack White’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Epic Surprise

Jack White’s NFL halftime show for Thanksgiving featured an A-list surprise guest: Eminem.

In the middle of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s performance, the rap icon emerged out of the stage to perform to “‘Till I Collapse” alongside White and his band. The crowd at Ford Field, in Detroit had an ecstatic response to the cameo, as can be heard in the broadcast.

Eminem joins Jack White on stage for the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show! pic.twitter.com/gtIkusVtWR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025

The reactions from celebrities and TV-watchers alike were just as positive. Many loved the halftime show, with the epic crossover waking up turkey lovers from their post-lunch haze.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee loved the moment, writing on X: “Jack White killed it..With an Eminem appearance. Detroit went crazy. THAT WAS 🤌🏼🤌🏼”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote, “I wasn’t expecting much from a Thanksgiving halftime show, but Jack White and Eminem delivered an absolute clinic. That was incredible.”

Read some fan reactions to the moment below:

“Jack White’s little show is way better than most of the latest [Super Bow] halftime shows. Rocknroll, spot-on participation from Eminem, that’s it. No over-the-top ultra-stimulating production that’s impossible to understand for no damn reason what’s going on.” (source)

“Thanksgiving Creed you can rest now as the Thanksgiving GOAT. Jack White and Eminem will take over from here” (source)

“Best halftime show and it’s a Thanksgiving game. Super Bowl quality” (source)

“Jack White has always had this energy live that I’ve never seen anyone match.” (source)

“Eminem [and] Jack White at the half time show for the Detroit Lions!! I wish this would have happened when I was a season ticket holder! 🤘 let’s go lions!!” (source)

“Omg that halftime show with Jack White, and the collab with Eminem, was fucking awesome!!!” (source)

Detroit Lions fans needed this pick-me-up; the home team is currently down 31-21 to the Green Bay Packers as of press time.