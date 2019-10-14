Elton John Calls Michael Jackson ‘Genuinely Mentally Ill’ in New Memoir

In Elton John‘s new memoir, the singer describes Michael Jackson a “disturbing person” who fought mental illness in his later years. John wrote that the “Thriller” singer “totally lost his marbles” before his death in 2009. John’s new memoir also dives into the “Crocodile Rock” singer’s own struggles with addiction.

In Me, John wrote that he first met Jackson during the 1970s, when Jackson was a teen and still a member of the Jackson 5. However, it was not until later in Jackson’s life that John started questioning “what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of,” John wrote, reports Radar Online.

“He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around,” John wrote, later adding that Jackson “totally lost his marbles.”

John specifically wrote about a lunch he had with Jackson in the 1990s. Jackson appeared to show up ill and wearing a heavy makeup.

“The poor guy looked awful, really frail and ill,” John wrote. He said the makeup appeared to be applied by a “maniac” and Jackson’s nose was “covered with a sticking plaster.”

John wrote that Jackson left the table “without a word” and was later found playing games with the 11-year-old son of John’s housekeeper.

“For whatever reason, he couldn’t seem to cope with adult company at all,” John wrote.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Los Angeles home. Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide and Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011. Murray was sentenced to four years in prison but was released after two for good behavior.

The experiences with Jackson make up just a small part of John’s new autobiography, which will be released on Tuesday. The book promises to be an in-depth look at John’s life, career and his own struggles.

“I wanted my boys to know what I was like and what happened, so that when I’m not here they can read the book and read the truth,” John told CBS Sunday Morning, referring to his sons Zachary and Elijah with husband David Furnish.

John continued, “I just want them to understand what I went through, the journey that I had before I had them. How they made my life complete. How they’ve, you know, finished the circle. And that, you know, they were the last chapter on an incredible life. Maybe not the last chapter, but the best chapter.”

John, 72, is now on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he plans on making his last. He has dates scheduled through December 2020.

“Yeah, this is the end of schlepping,” John told CBS Sunday Morning. “I’m over schlepping. I’ve been in the back of a van since I’ve been 16 or 17, so I just, I’m over traveling. And I just need to stop and take a deep breath.”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images