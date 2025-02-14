Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Suffers Medical Event Onstage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was rushed from the stage on Thursday night after suffering a medical emergency during a show. According to Fox News, Felder’s manager confirmed the incident and noted that it happened during the Rock Legends Cruise.

“Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration,” Charlie Brusco told the outlet. “By medical rules of the cruise, he’ll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday.”

An update followed on social media, addressing the health issue and giving fans some relief.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night,” the statement read. “He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.

“To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly,” it added.

Felder is part of the cruise, which had also just departed from Miami hours before the medical incident. Alice Cooper, Styx, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, and others are part of the lineup. The cruise runs until Feb. 17, 2025, sailing from Miami to CocoCay, Bahamas.

All the proceeds fro the cruise go to the Native American Heritage Association. The 2025 cruise is sold out and the sales for 2026 begin in October.