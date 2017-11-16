Drake Blasts Groping Attendee Mid-Song at Concert

Drake savagely handled his own security matter during a nightclub appearance on Wednesday.

At a post-concert performance in Australia, the 31-year-old rapper stopped a song to call out a fan who was touching female audience members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f–k you up,” he said into the microphone while standing on top of the DJ’s platform in the center of the club.

The “Hotline Bling” singer kept the party going at Sydney’s Marquee nightclub after one of his shows at Qudos Bank Arena when he noticed a guy groping other concertgoers.

To make sure his message was heard over the crowd’s cheers, Drake repeated his serious threat to the fan.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and f–k your a– up,” he said again.

As fans screamed his praises, security officers were shown combing through the crowd with flashlights to get to the man.

It’s unclear whether he was thrown out of the club.