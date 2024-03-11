DJ Graham Cox Dies in Possible Murder, Suspect Arrested

DJ Graham Cox has died. A murder investigation has been launched by Greater Manchester Police after officers responding to a report of a concern for welfare discovered the 37-year-old's body in Barton Walk, Bolton on the evening of Tuesday, March 5. A 34-year-old suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

At this time, details of the reported crime remain unclear, though the BBC reported that GMP's professional standards body was assessing the victim's death as he had previous contact with police. A spokesperson for the Manchester West Coroners' Court confirmed Cox's death has been referred to the coroner, according to ITV News. The 34-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified, has since been released on bail.

Man who was found dead at home in Bolton named as 'talented DJ' Graham Cox.https://t.co/QYhvnHqJqI — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) March 8, 2024

In a statement, per The Bolton News, Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead, from GMP's Bolton district, said, "I want to firstly reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community." He said police were "keeping an open mind as we approach the investigation but are exploring all lines of enquiry," adding that officers "remain at the scene to carry out their work while the investigation progresses. Extra officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance – they will be able to discuss any concerns you may have."

Cox worked as a DJ and producer. His family said via a statement shared by a spokesperson, "we are absolutely devastated and have no words to describe the pain we are feeling at this moment in time. We would like everyone to respect our privacy during this terrible situation."

A GoFundMe launched to raise money for Cox's funeral, the DJ was remembered as "a beautiful young man a caring Dad, talented Dj & producer & friend to many. He was gifted more than he realized and sadly the potential to be all he could have has been taken too soon." The GoFundMe, created on behalf of Cox's partner and their children, has raised nearly £1,000.

Anyone with information about Cox's passing is asked to contact police on 101 or visiting gmp.police.uk, quoting log number 2634 of 05/03/24. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.