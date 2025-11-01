DJ ‘Hurt and in Shock’ After Major Theft

German DJ Loco Ice feels violated after he says he was robbed. The musician took to Instagram to detail the incident in a lengthy post.

“Last Friday my hard drive and fully loaded USB stick were stolen from my tour manager’s bag in the DJ booth. The stolen hard drive contains my entire music collection,” he began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m hurt and in shock. Disrespectful actions like this should not happen in our community,” he proceeded. “I also want to personally apologize to all the artists who put their trust in me with their unreleased music.”

He addressed his fans, saying, “Loco Dice music is Loco Dice music. It is very well known that I play many demos and tracks that you won’t hear anywhere else. If you hear one of my sounds, a track that you may know from my sets being played by someone other than me, please let me and my team know.”

He then addressed the thieve[s] directly, writing, “We are currently reviewing video material from the DJ booth. You still have time to come forward anonymously and to make this right, please return what’s not yours.”

The DJ is best known for his work in the house and tech house genres. He’s had residences in Ibiza nightclubs Space and Hi Ibiza.

This comes months after Queen Beyonce dealt with her own theft as she was on her record breaking Cowboy Carter tour. A Georgia man was indicted for the crime in October. The theft happened in July. Per ABC News, Kelvin Evans was charged with criminal trespassing and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft. He allegedly broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, the rental property of Christopher Grant, who is a choreographer for Beyoncé, on July 8 “with the intent to commit theft.”

Evans allegedly broke one of the vehicle’s windows in the process. When Grant returned to his vehicle, he noticed the damaged window, and several missing items, including two suitcases and hard drives for Beyoncé’s upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour show in Atlanta. “The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list,” the incident report states. Police were able to track a laptop and AirPods Max allegedly stolen from the vehicle by tracing the items’ “pinging” via Apple’s FindMy tracking system, and eventually located them.