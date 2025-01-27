DJ Dies From ‘Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer’: Family of Aldanya Confirms Her Passing

Swiss-born DJ Aldanya, real name Crystal Margaret, has died after a short bout with cancer. Her family confirmed the death with Mixmag, noting she had passed on Jan. 19 due to an “aggressive form of breast cancer.”

“She was the kindest, most generous, talented, and beautiful person and many more countless qualities. Crystal leaves behind a legacy; she was loved by so many, and she will be in our hearts for as long as we live,” they wrote. “We are all heartbroken.”

Margaret was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, with her family launching a GoFundMe that raised £15,558 from 207 donations.

“She took many initiatives and researched all options available to find the best treatments that can not only ensure her to recover from this, but also allow her a quality of life for the future,” the fundraiser reads. “Crystal is a kind and generous soul, always ready to help others in need.”

The young DJ studied music at London’s Point Blank Music School and came from a family steeped in music. She started in classical piano before showing interest in electronic and techno in her teens, teacher herself how to DJ.

“It’s a huge shock and a real tragedy, Crystal was a lovely person and a very talented DJ and producer,” Khazad label head Balrog told the outlet in a statement. “She will be a massive loss to the scene. My thoughts go out to her friends and family.”