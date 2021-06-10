Digital Underground's Shock G Cause of Death Released

✖

Shock G, the internationally-known hip hop artist and producer who founded the group Digital Underground, died of an accidental overdose. This week, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner released the rapper and producer's cause of death, revealing that Shock G died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol), and methamphetamine.

It had first been reported in late April that that the musician, also known as Humpty Hump, was found unresponsive in his Tampa, Florida hotel room on April 22 after a manager at the hotel grew concerned after he failed to meet his scheduled check-out time. That manager, who said they had last seen the 57-year-old the day prior, called emergency services after finding him unresponsive on the bed. In confirming his cause of death, a representative for the medical examiner's office told TMZ revealing that the rapper, born Gregory Jacobs, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 p.m. ET.

"Our son, brother and friend, Gregory Jacobs, also known as Shock G, suddenly passed away today," the musician's family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "The cause of death is currently unknown. We truly, truly appreciate all the out-pouring of love and concern. Please keep us in your prayers at this very difficult time."

According to Nzazi Malonga, one of the rapper’s longtime friends, Shock G struggled with drug addiction for years. Police records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times documented those struggles, with Shock G having been involved in a disturbance call at the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk hotel just weeks before his passing. His girlfriend told police that he had used meth that day. Police took him into custody under the Marchman Act, which allows law enforcement to take a person under the influence of drugs or alcohol into protective custody to undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment. In a statement responding to the outlet's report, Elizabeth Racker, his sister, said her brother’s career showed he was "a genius in his own way. Usually what comes along with that is, sometimes they struggle. It just goes and proves that people with that caliber or skill sometimes struggle."

A week after his passing, Shock G was laid to rest on May 1 at an intimate funeral held at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in Tampa. Livestreamed on the church's website, family and friends attended the service, including members of his hip-hop group, Digital Underground.