Did XXXTentacion Die?

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Miami on Monday afternoon, and after a confusing series of reports, he was declared dead.

Eyewitnesses said that XXXTentacion had no pulse after the sudden shooting, according to a report by TMZ. However, the Broward County Fire Department told reporters that he had been rushed to the nearest hospital. In an audio recording, dispatchers described the rapper as comatose, and designated him a Level One trauma patient.

At 5:40 p.m. ET, the fire department confirmed that the young rapper had died.

Authorities reportedly believe the attack may have been a drive-by shooting. XXXTentacion, just 20 years old, was at a motorcycle dealership thinking over a possible purchase. He was reportedly just leaving the lot when the shooting took place.

In the hectic time since the attack, witnesses have told police that they saw the attackers grab a Louis Vuitton bag out of XXXTentacion’s car as they fled. Dispatchers listed their possible getaway vehicle as either a Dodge Journey, a Chevy Tahoe or a Jeep Grand Cherokee — all black.

XXXTentacion’s real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. He rose to prominence only about a year ago, when one of his songs on SoundCloud, “Look At Me!” somehow penetrated the mainstream music market. He became a figure of even more interest — for better or worse — when domestic abuse accusations against him surfaced. The newly minted celebrity was thrust into the Me Too movement almost immediately, but that only seemed to add to the buzz.

The rapper denied all of the allegations levelled against him. However, in an interview with the Miami New Times, he said that he was “against” feminism. Regardless of his guilt or innocence, he made numerous statements both in and out of his music that denoted a cavalier attitude about violence against women.

The rapper was on a modified form of house arrest for his alleged crimes up until recently. A judge had recently decided to allow him to leave in order to tour. XXXTentacion reportedly spent the duration of his house arrest working on an album in his home studio, which paid off when it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in March.

With his sudden rise to success, XXXTentacion had purchased a massive home in Parkland, Florida, just four miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He had reportedly paid $1.4 million for the home, and then immediately had a recording studio built on the first floor.

XXXTentacion is survived by an older sister and a younger brother.