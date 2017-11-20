Demi Lovato Stuns in AMAs Gown

Demi Lovato slayed the American Music Awards red carpet, arriving in a gorgeous all-black, floor-length sheer gown.

Lovato’s date for the awards show was Danica Roem, who became the first transgender Virginia state legislator earlier this month.

“We connected because I heard her story. I was just completely inspired by that,” Lovato told E! News on the red carpet. “My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

“Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement before the awards show.

“I’m also really grateful that Demi has spent her career advocating for people who need a voice when the feel voiceless,” Roem added.

Lovato is among the performers for tonight’s show, which airs live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

The “Confident” singer released Tell Me You Love Me in September. The hit album includes “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Photo: AMAs