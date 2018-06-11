Demi Lovato Cancels Concert Citing Swollen Vocal Cords

Demi Lovato was forced to cancel a concert in London due to a health concern regarding swollen vocal cords, the singer revealed on Sunday.

Lovato posted a long message to her social media, letting her fans know she could not perform Sunday’s scheduled show at London’s O2 Arena “due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal cords.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A doctor told her she could further injure her vocal cords if she performed Sunday, which would force her to cancel the rest of her world tour.

“I’m so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion,” the 25-year-old wrote. “It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to.”

Lovato’s fans understood the decision, and sent her well-wishes on Instagram.

“We love no matter what happens we will be praying for you for now take care of yourself,” one person wrote.

“We love you no matter what mommy, take care yourself. Get well soon my angel,” added another.

The show has already been rescheduled for Monday, June 25. Between now and then, she is scheduled to perform at Arena Birmingham on June 12 and in Glasgow on June 13, Newcastle Upon Tyne on June 15 and Manchester on June 16. She also has dates scheduled for the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal before the rescheduled performance.

Lovato’s next date in the U.S. is on July 26 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She is also scheduled to perform in Latin America through the fall.

Lovato is out on tour to promote her album Tell Me You Love Me, which includes the title track and the hit single “Sorry Not Sorry.” She is not planning on releasing a third single, but is instead working on new music. She recently collaborated with Christina Aguilera on the single “Fall In Line.”

Lovato’s June has been bumpy so far. Back on June 3, Lovato told fans about the “funniest prank” she ever pulled, which many thought made light of sexual assault.

“I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to [bodyguard] Max’s hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f— out hahahahaha,” Lovato wrote.

After blowback from fans, Lovato said no one needed to educate her on the seriousness of sexual assault.

“For all of those coming at me [right now], listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me,” she wrote. “So sorry if anyone was offended.”