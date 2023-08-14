'Dear Alana': Tenderfoot TV Releases Exclusive Trailer of Podcast on Conversion Therapy

Tenderfoot TV has released a podcast that focuses on conversion therapy. PopCulture.com obtained the official trailer of Dear Alana, which talks about the life of aspiring nun Alana Chen. At the age of 24, Chen died in Boulder, Colorado, and she left behind two dozen journals that revealed a deep secret she had kept hidden since she was 14 years old, when she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women. She was told not to tell her parents and sought pastoral counsel and conversion therapy before dying by suicide in 2019.

"When Simon Kent Fung learned of Alana's death through the local news, he reached out to her family to offer solace and embarked on a quest to uncover the truth behind her fate, while confronting his own demons," the synopsis states. "There were similarities in their stories, as Fung also sought out conversion therapy for nearly a decade in his own efforts to become a priest. The more he begins to learn about Alana and their overlapping experiences, the more compelled he becomes to understand the truth of what happened to her—and finally face what happened to him."

Fung is the host of Dear Alana, which features eight episodes. He has spent the last 15 years in tech and media, most recently as the director of design of Patreon, and a design leader at Google Maps and TIME Magazine. His work has been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine, and The Telegraph, and has won an Emmy. He resides in San Francisco and Denver.

Tenderfoot TV was founded by Atlanta director and independent filmmaker Payne Lindsey and music industry veteran Donald Albright. The network is known for producing the podcast To Live and Die in LA which won AP Podcast of the Year in 2019. Tenderfoot TV is also responsible for the podcasts, Atlanta Monster, The MLK Tapes and Radio Rental.

"Telling powerful and profound stories will always be at the center of what we create, and this slate embodies the repertoire of content that focus on new innovative ways to tell these stories from narrative storytelling to talk format," Albright said, per Deadline. "We're excited to continue to diversify the content we're covering, like the story of Alana Chen in Dear Alana, and give a voice and platform to the marginalized and forgotten."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.