David Archuleta Says Fans Left His Christmas Show After He Spoke About Being Queer

David Archuleta has shared how some concertgoers walked out after he discussed his queer identity at a recent concert. He arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, just hours after wrapping up his Christmas tour in Utah, where he says fans left during a break when he discussed his recent coming out experience. Following an email from a venue employee detailing how some concertgoers were upset when he spoke about his personal life near the end of a performance, the singer, 31, posted a message to his fans on Instagram. In 2021, Archuleta revealed he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. "The person singing those songs on stage was no different from the person at the end of the show," he wrote to fans after his show, reportedly held in Delta, Utah. "I am learning to love myself and encourage others to do the same. 2 years ago I was thinking ending my life was better than admitting this openly. If you are more offended that I say I like guys than you are that someone has felt it was better to end their life for that very same reason, I want you to think about why that makes you uncomfortable. I want to have uncomfortable conversations. That's how you gain understanding."

He did not reveal who sent the email but shared the message in which the sender accused Archuleta of ruining fans' "Christmas experience" and depriving them of a "Christmas miracle. "I do not believe [the] concert was the setting for that to happen," they wrote. "We have some very upset patrons that I will [be] dealing with today. I would hope that in the remaining concerts that would not be allowed and just allow them to have an awesome Christmas experience." After his journey of self-acceptance, the American Idol runner-up explained that the tour hasn't been easy, but he still feels that his fans "need to know they're not alone. "I hope you can see why I open up about it. It's healing," Archuleta continued in the post. "And helps me not be ashamed of who I am like I was for many years. Thinking I needed to change me. And if I didn't change me I was a failure. thank you to the other hundreds who stayed last night to listen. I know it's not a topic usually talked about and it may be uncomfortable for some. Even if it's a journey that you may not fully understand, It means the world to me that you still were willing to listen. no, I don't think sharing my journey ruins any Christmas spirit unless you allow your own misconceptions to ruin it yourself."

Archuleta concluded by promising, "I will not apologize for anything I say however imperfectly I express it. I am me. And I will never apologize for it again how I did for so many years before," he said. "And I hope you can unapologetically and lovingly be you too. Wherever you may be on your journey." He spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about his "faith crisis" that prevented him from realizing his true identity. The musician was raised in Utah as a member of the Mormon faith, which condemns same-sex relationships. Archuleta said that coming out has caused him to have a "faith crisis "that's pretty much rocked my world." After coming out, he suffered depression and even suicidal thoughts at his lowest points. Although he is still processing these feelings, he feels like he is finally beginning to heal. He said, "I'm finally learning what it's like to actually love myself. I feel liberated."