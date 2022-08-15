Darryl Hunt of Punk Band The Pogues Dead at 72

Darryl Hunt, the longtime bass player for Anglo-Irish punk band the Pogues, has died. The band announced on social media on Tuesday that Hunt passed away on Monday, Aug. 8 in London, sharing they "are saddened beyond words." The message went on to quote lyrics from their song "Love You Till the End," which Hunt wrote: "I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end." Hunt's cause of death was not provided. He was 72.

Born in Christchurch, Hampshire (now Dorset) in England in May 1950, Hunt's music career began when he was in college, the musician in 1973 joining The Brothel Creepers, who were later known as Plummet Airlines, before moving on to The Favourites, per LoudWire. Hunt joined The Pogues in 1986 following the exit of Cait O'Riordan. In 1987, the group released their hit ballad "Fairytale of New York," which has since been certified four-time platinum.

Hunt played on five of The Pogues' albums starting with 1988's If I Should Fall from Grace with God all the way through 1996's Pogue Mahone. He remained through their split in 1996 and returned in 2001, staying with the band until they played their final show in 2014. The musician's song "Love You 'Till the End" appeared on the band's seventh and final studio album and was used in the 1999 sports comedy Mystery, Alaska, the Richard LaGravenese 2007's film P.S. I Love You, and a 2006 episode of The O.C.

"I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player," Shane MacGowan, the group's frontman, paid tribute to Hunt on Twitter. "We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends, love Shane."

Following news of his passing, many fans sent their condolences and shared tributes of their own. Replying to The Pogues' tweet announcing Hunt's death, one fan wrote, "I thought Darryl was a class act on stage and off it. I'll always be grateful to him for being part of so many wonderful memories and the soundtrack to my life." Somebody else replied, "Such sad news. Love You Till The End is up there with the best Pogues songs, and Darryl gave the band so much. My condolences to his friends and family."