Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 49

Robyn Griggs, who starred in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. Her death comes two years after she revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"Hi everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," reads a statement published on her Facebook page Saturday. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of [my] helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you."

In October 2020, Griggs launched a medical fundraiser after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Endocervical Adeno, which made it impossible for her to continue working. "This is a horrible disease physically, but also mentally. The stress of not knowing what tomorrow brings is bad enough, but [adding] the medical bills that insurance won't cover makes it worse," Griggs wrote at the time. Her friends and fans donated $7,200 through the fundraiser. Her representative also launched a GoFundMe page, which raised over $19,000 to help her with medical costs.

Last month, Griggs told fans she had four tumors. "Two new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and [a] large one on [the] right side lymph node," she said, reports PEOPLE. Just days before her death, her representative posted a message from her father, who said Griggs needed to enter hospice care. "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational," the statement read.

Griggs was born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. As a child, she appeared on Nickelodeon's Rated K, a 1980s series featuring children reviewing movies. Griggs made her acting debut in 1991 as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live. She appeared in six episodes before joining Another World as Maggie Cory in 1993. She starred in 21 episodes of the series. Griggs' other credits include Zombiegeddon, Severe Injuries, Final Curtain, 2020: An American Nightmare, October Moon 2: November Son, Hellweek, and Joey Hollywood's Move Night 2.

Griggs appeared on Another World after Anne Heche left. Heche starred in the series from 1987 to 1991, winning a Daytime Emmy for the show. Heche was declared legally dead on Friday, a week after she was in a car crash in Los Angeles. She remained on life support until Sunday so her organs could be donated. Heche was 53.