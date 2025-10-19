Dance Music Group Says They ‘Fired’ Their Mom

One electronic act was recently on the hunt for a new costume maker after firing their go-to designer — their mom.

Janet Planet and Sugar Bones of Confidence Man, who say they’re siblings, have previously noted that their mother made the outfits for their wild stage shows. However, that recently changed, as the band noted in their interview on Manchester’s Finest food/interview show mEats.

“She got fired, by me” Janet said, clarifying, “She wanted to get fired. She was like, ‘I can’t.’”

Apparently Janet envisioned an elaborate costume that Mama Planet just didn’t want to deal with. Instead, the matriarch went back to focusing on her “normal job.”

Sugar Bones and Janet Planet of Confidence Man perform live on stage at The O2 Institute Birmingham on Dec. 4, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images)

“It started with the motorized shoulder outfits I wanted to make,” Janet explained. “I was like, ‘So, I want to like press a button and the shoulders move.’ And then Mom was like, “I’m a f—ing sexual health nurse. I don’t know how to f—ing do this.”

Sugar dryly interjected,”Yeah. I mean, she does have like a career and stuff — which I thought was selfish, but whatever.”

After the sarcastic putdown, Janet then explained that the “motorized shoulder outfits” in question didn’t actually work out as well as she’d hoped. It made pre-show prep beyond difficult for the group.

“The motorized shoulders were good, but like the issue was when we would put them on, which was at the start of the set, we couldn’t move our arms,” Janet said. “So, like we were backstage and Reggie (Goodchild, the group’s DJ,) would have to put lip stuff on for me or brush my hair. So, you can’t move your arms. You literally can’t do anything.”

Confidence Man’s Family Ties, Explained

Sugar Bones and Janet Planet of Confidence Man perform during Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival 2022 on Dec. 28, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images)

Janet Planet and Sugar Bones of Confidence Man publicly portray siblings, but it’s believed to be part of their tongue-in-cheek act, à la The White Stripes. Janet has been named in the media as Belligerents collaborator Grace Stephenson, with Sugar being identified as Aidan Moore of the rock band Moses Gunn Collective.

It doesn’t appear the two are actually brother and sister. However, Reggie Goodchild, the masked DJ in the band, is believed to be Grace’s actual brother Lewis Stephenson, known for his work in The Belligerents.

As for the band’s drummer, the identity of Clarence McGuffie is currently unknown, though Sam Hale of The Jungle Giants reportedly portrayed the group’s other masked member in its early years.

Janet has sincerely noted in several interviews that her mom made the group’s outfits, so, despite the group’s antics and mystery, it does appear that much of this latest anecdote is true.