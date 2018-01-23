Dolores O’Riordan’s Final Days: The Cranberries Singer ‘Was in a Good Space’

On the morning of Jan. 15, Dolores O’Riordan was found dead in her hotel room, and now those closest to her say that in her final days she “was in a good space.”

Dan Waite, a label executive who worked with O’Riordan heard from her just hours before her death.

“She was in a good space,” Waite recalls. “I’ve seen a few things saying she was depressed but she was definitely making plans for the week.”

Noel Hogan, one of her bandmates, spoke with her on Jan. 12.

“She was great. We spoke about getting back to work,” Hogan told Rolling Stone.

Following the tragic news of O’Riordan’s death, her fellow Irish-born musical peer Bono took the stage to honor her with a cover of the popular Cranberries tune, “Linger.”

While attending the the 60th birthday celebration of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, Bono took an opportunity to honor the fallen singer by belting out the song that became the second single off their album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

Interestingly, Bono wasn’t the only big name on stage at the event, as actor Johnny Depp was also in attendance and played guitar while the U2 singer handled vocal duties.

As the world collectively continues to mourn O’Riordan’s passing, many more of her peers in the music industry have taken the news especially hard.

Lizzy Hale, the female vocalist for American hard rock band Halestorm, took to Twitter to share her feelings on the loss of the Irish-born songstress.

“So saddened to hear of the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan of [The Cranberries],” Hale wrote. “She was a pioneer for women in music, the way she carried herself, her look, her words, and her beautiful and haunting voice will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”

“So sad to hear about the sudden loss of Dolores O’Riordan, a hero to myself and so many others. I’m sure I’m not alone is saying that Dolores was one of the reasons I grew up in the ’90s wanting more than anything to be a woman in a band with something to say,” tweeted singer/songwriter Katy Rose.

Pop-opera singer Josh Groban also commented on the news, saying that he “always adored her songs and voice.”

Irish band Kodaline released a statement as well, writing that they were “absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan!”

“[The Cranberries] gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends,” Kodaline concluded.