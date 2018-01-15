Celebrities Mourn Death of The Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

With the world reeling from reports that Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan passed away, many celebrities have taken to social media to share their reaction to the unfortunate news.

James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, was among the first, writing that he “once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15,” and that he “got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day.”

He also said that “she was kind and lovely,” and added, “She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today.”

Pop-opera singer Josh Groban also commented on the news, saying that he “always adored her songs and voice.”

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer 💔 — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) January 15, 2018

Irish band Kodaline released a statement as well, writing that they were “absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan!”

“[The Cranberries] gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends,” they concluded.

“This is horrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dolores, ” tweeted American DJ and music producer Diplo.

’80s pop-rock band Duran Duran released a collective statement that read, “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

Just heard the news. Dolores O’Riordan inspired me early on, to go out and brave my own songs in front of people. Zombie was one of the first covers I ever sang live. I always felt such raw emotion singing her songs. Sad to lose her and am endlessly grateful for her influence. — Kiesza (@Kiesza) January 15, 2018

“Take Me To Church” singer Hozier also made a statement.

“My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family,” he wrote.

“Dolores O’Riordan died today & my heart is shattered & im crying in public. [The Cranberries] have always been one of my biggest influences & greatest comforts as a musician & human being. She was only 46. Her music helped me not die when I thought life would kill me. I feel gutted,” wrote Lane Moore, stand-up comedienne and Girls actress.

Back on Jan. 4, O’Riordan posted what would be her last message to her Twitter followers, sharing a photo of herself along with the comment, “bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland.”

bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O’Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

The Cranberries released a statement on the tragic loss of their singer, announcing her passing.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement added.

No official or speculated cause of death has been announced at the time of this writing.