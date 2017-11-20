Christina Aguilera Shares Video After AMAs Whitney Houston Tribute

Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and while social media may not have been thrilled about the performance, Aguilera posted a video on Twitter following the show sharing how honored she was to participate.

“To the AMAs, to Whitney’s beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity,” the singer said in the clip. “Thank you so much for making a little girl’s dream come true. I’ve had the time of my life and I hope I did you proud Whitney. Love you forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the performance, Aguilera sang a medley of Houston’s hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run To You,” and “I’m Every Woman.” As she sang, clips from Houston’s film The Bodyguard played behind her, celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of the movie.

Following the performance, singer Pink, whose facial expressions lit the Internet on fire, took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” she wrote. “This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent.”

Aguilera ended the night with an Instagram post, sharing a shot of herself lying in bed with the caption, “still reeling…”

still reeling… A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Photo Credit: Twitter / @xtina