Christina Aguilera and Kanye West Reportedly Collaborated on New Song

Christina Aguilera is coming back with a new album very soon, and Kanye West produced the first song.

The pop diva is reportedly releasing a new album early this summer and will be releasing the first promotional single this week.

According to Page Six, the first song released “is produced by Kanye [West]… very tribal-like with heavy drum samples…”

The song, rumored to be named “Accelerate,” will be released this week. Page Six also reports the album is set for release in early summer, and a tour will be announced at the same time.

Additionally, sources told Page Six the first single from the album will be a big duet, “but her team isn’t ready to announce the other singer — yet.

“Christina has changed her look, her management has got her great new artists and consultants to work with, she’s in a great place.”

First reported by Billboard, Aguilera has been teasing her return to music on Twitter by sharing a cryptic, glitchy video on Twitter Sunday, featuring a fragment of the word “liberation.”

The tweet came after fan footage from the singer’s performance in Baku, Azerbaijan surfaced, during which a video played that riffed on the theme of liberation.

The singer further teased by sharing a video of herself licking milk out of a cup Tuesday.

Aguilera fans are theorizing the name of Aguilera’s follow up to her 2012 album, Lotus will be named Liberation.

As for West, he has also been making headlines for his Twitter antics. The rapper recently sparked outrage following controversial comments he made about slavery on TMZ Live.

The rapper appeared on the show alongside Harvey Levin, the controversial founder of TMZ. West discussed everything on the show, from his love of Donald Trump to his beliefs on slavery, which shocked everyone in the room.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison,” the rapper said.

“I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It is like slavery, holocaust. Holocaust, is Jews, and slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race. Black and whites, one race. It is like we are one with the human race, we are human beings and stuff. Right now, we’re choosing to be enslaved,” West continued.

West’s comments created serious outrage on social media. His thoughts also enraged TMZ sports writer Van Nathan, who fired back at West from across the office.

West also clarified his love of President Donald Trump as being more symbolic than political.