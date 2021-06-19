Chloe Bailey's Juneteenth Nina Simone Tribute Has Viewers Divided

Chloe Bailey, who's one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, gave a sexually liberated rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on ABC’s Juneteenth: Together We Triumph special –– but some fans didn't feel too good about the performance overall. Chloe received mixed reviews, with many people giving her kudos and saying that the performance was reminiscent of her mentor Beyoncé. Though, some felt the overly sexual dance moves were "inappropriate" for the occasion.

RéAnna Simone Kelly, the granddaughter of Nina Simone, stood up for the artist. "Everyone’s coming at Chloe Bailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!" she wrote. "Relax. Chloe killed it."