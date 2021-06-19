Chloe Bailey's Juneteenth Nina Simone Tribute Has Viewers Divided
Chloe Bailey, who's one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, gave a sexually liberated rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on ABC’s Juneteenth: Together We Triumph special –– but some fans didn't feel too good about the performance overall. Chloe received mixed reviews, with many people giving her kudos and saying that the performance was reminiscent of her mentor Beyoncé. Though, some felt the overly sexual dance moves were "inappropriate" for the occasion.
RéAnna Simone Kelly, the granddaughter of Nina Simone, stood up for the artist. "Everyone’s coming at Chloe Bailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!" she wrote. "Relax. Chloe killed it."
Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself 😂😂— RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021
Chloe responded to Simone Kelly, thanking her for her kind words and praising her grandmother Nina for her legacy.
thank you so much. your grandmother!! what a legacy!!! i will forever x always love Ms. Simone. she has always inspired me 🖤🤎 https://t.co/kfANrRy1ZX— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) June 19, 2021
One user politely brought up the idea that Bailey could've made a slight faux-pas in her music and dance choice.
just watched #ChloeBailey’s #SoulOfANation performance and y’all be nice! I don’t want to pull this card mainly bcus she’s mentored by the mother of entertainment herself, but new artists don’t always make the best decisions when gauging sensitive political moments.
🥴🥴🥴— myrrh•issa ✊🏾👑 (@themarissarlene) June 19, 2021
"People did not pay attention to Nina Simone and it SHOWS," this user wrote, educating Twitter users on the history of the music artist.
people did not pay attention to Nina Simone and it SHOWS. Nina was very sex positive and literally did photoshoots with her cooch out. I don’t think she’d be upset with Chloë Bailey twerking to Felling Good, a literal song about black joy. Miss girl was getting it— kady (@_SomeFandom_) June 19, 2021
Nina Simone's song has been used many times as a burlesque song since she released it originally in 1965, as this user cleverly pointed out.
Ummm why people on the internet acting like Feeling Good from Nina Simone was some sorta negro spiritual?
Heck I always associate the song burlesque and divine feminine energy. Y’all weird.
Chloe Bailey did what needed to be done.— Sailor Goon🔮✨💫 (@jelaeJsm) June 19, 2021
An unexpected outcome of the situation was Simone Kelly's shocking revelation that she and her family are no longer in control of the singer's estate –– something she says is the fault of Vice President Kamala Harris. “We as her family don’t run her estate anymore,” the 22-year-old said. “It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”
It’s Chloe Bailey’s performance opening up Pandora’s box about the Nina Simone estate for me! This is some GOOD mess! pic.twitter.com/iqJHHQZ9Sw— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 19, 2021