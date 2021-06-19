Chloe Bailey's Juneteenth Nina Simone Tribute Has Viewers Divided

By BreAnna Bell

Chloe Bailey, who's one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, gave a sexually liberated rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on ABC’s Juneteenth: Together We Triumph special –– but some fans didn't feel too good about the performance overall. Chloe received mixed reviews, with many people giving her kudos and saying that the performance was reminiscent of her mentor Beyoncé. Though, some felt the overly sexual dance moves were "inappropriate" for the occasion.

RéAnna Simone Kelly, the granddaughter of Nina Simone, stood up for the artist. "Everyone’s coming at Chloe Bailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!" she wrote. "Relax. Chloe killed it."

Chloe responded to Simone Kelly, thanking her for her kind words and praising her grandmother Nina for her legacy. 

One user politely brought up the idea that Bailey could've made a slight faux-pas in her music and dance choice. 

"People did not pay attention to Nina Simone and it SHOWS," this user wrote, educating Twitter users on the history of the music artist. 

Nina Simone's song has been used many times as a burlesque song since she released it originally in 1965, as this user cleverly pointed out. 

An unexpected outcome of the situation was Simone Kelly's shocking revelation that she and her family are no longer in control of the singer's estate –– something she says is the fault of Vice President Kamala Harris. “We as her family don’t run her estate anymore,” the 22-year-old said. “It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

