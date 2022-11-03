Chief Keef Wanted by Police Amid Mounting Legal Issues

Chief Keef is wanted in California on an arrest warrant. According to a report TMZ published on Nov. 3, the Chicago native faces legal consequences for missing his court date. After being booked for having a suspended/revoked license last month, authorities saw an outstanding warrant for his previous DUI case, which he caught back in June 2021, and placed him in custody. He was later released without bail. The "I Don't Like" rapper was summoned to Wednesday's hearing, and because of his absence, the judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant.

Keef, born Keith Cozart, has been involved in DUI cases before. A regular traffic stop in Miami turned into a drug bust in 2017, resulting in him being charged with DUI, according to TMZ. His green Maclaren was discovered next to another car where they were allegedly involved in a drug deal when police arrived. He reportedly had bloodshot eyes and a dry mouth on a sobriety test which he failed and admitted to having weed in his system. He is said to have told police after they charged him with a DUI, "It's okay. When you find weed in my urine I'll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card." Reports indicate that weed and other substances were found in the car that followed Keef's. Cops also found a cup of lean, but it was not specified from which car it came. Misdemeanor marijuana possession charges were filed against four people.

#RollingLoudHistory



2017 when @ChiefKeef had a warrant for his arrest in Miami, and still hit the stage. He said if they want him, to come get him. pic.twitter.com/Tu2bkDMs6d — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 25, 2019

The following year, the "Faneto" creator struck a plea deal allowing him to not go to jail. Keef entered no contest to the felony DUI charge and was charged with reckless driving instead, reported The Source. As a result of the deal, Keef had six months of probation and 50 hours of community service. In a statement issued to Billboard regarding the agreement, a representative for Keef said, "Keef is confident that he will successfully complete the terms outlined in the deal. He is looking forward to putting this case behind him and is focused on creating new music and promoting his latest project Back From The Dead 3."