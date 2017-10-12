Chester Bennington’s Episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Airs

Less than a week before Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life, he appeared in an episode of Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music. Now, months later, his family gave their blessing and Apple debuted the episode.

Along with actor Ken Jeong and other members of Linkin Park, Bennington drove around singing hit songs and laughing with his co-stars. He was all smiles just six days before his death.

James Corden, who created the series on his CBS late-night show, says that Bennington’s family had final say as to whether or not the episode would air. They decided that it was alright, and the episode was posted online this week.

In addition to being available on Apple Music, Linkin Park posted the episode on their official Facebook page. You can watch the whole video above.

